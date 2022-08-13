AP: Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator; able to talk

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk, a day after being stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture.
Rushdie's agent confirmed information contained in a tweet by another author Saturday. Earlier in the day, the man accused in the attack in upstate New York pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges.
A judge ordered Hadi Matar held without bail after the district attorney told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie.
Rushdie, the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remains hospitalized with serious injuries.