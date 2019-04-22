LANCASTER, N.Y. — A franchised operation of the iconic Anchor Bar will officially open its expanded Transit Road location.

The site at 6635 Transit Road is a former Bob Evans restaurant. A soft opening was held a few weeks ago, but April 23 marks its official grand opening officials said.

The new 5,000-square-foot site is 19 percent larger and allows for Anchor Bar’s seating capacity to rise from a 130 person capacity to more than 200 people.

