AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst is still working on an agreement with developers on a plan for the Old Westwood Country Club.

Some people who live near it want it to be turned into a park to cut down on traffic and noise.

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says he's had discussions with the developers who think they can both create a town park and build a senior living community.

They plan on holding public hearings on whatever they come up with later on this year.