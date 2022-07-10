Iranian ex-pat plans downtown Buffalo protest after Iran headscarf death

Nadia Shahram, Esq., who is a native of Tehran, is organizing a protest event for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, in Buffalo's Niagara Square.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protests are continuing worldwide in support of women in Iran, who are fighting not only for their rights but for their lives.

The protests began after a 22-year-old woman died while in custody, following a violation by Iran's so-called "morality police" for what they called a violation of their dress code.

Now an Amherst woman who is a native of Tehran is working to bring people here together in solidarity.

"We were repulsed, we were saddened, and we thought something must happen," activist Nadia Shahram said.

As the video went viral, protests broke out across the globe, with women speaking out and burning their headscarves, to draw attention to what many Iranian ex-pats say has been going on for decades.

"Before '79 revolution, and when I lived in Iran, Iran was a socially democratic country," Shahram said. "Women were free to come and go, as men were free to come and go. And then things drastically changed."

Shahram was born and raised in Iran but left in the 1970s. She studied at the University at Buffalo and became a successful attorney here.

She says during the '79 revolution, women lost many of their rights and were forced to wear headscarves, among other mandates.

"I have been waiting for the past 44 years for something to happen, which is involving everyone," Shahram said.

That "something" is the worldwide attention protests are bringing to the plight of women in Iran. She's doing her part by organizing an event for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, in Buffalo's Niagara Square.

She is inviting everyone to attend.