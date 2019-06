Amherst Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing person who has memory loss.

Ali Qassem, 61, was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of Reist Street in Williamsville.

Qassem is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs about 175 pounds. He has gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes.

According to police Qassem was last seen wearing a light blue button down shirt and black dress pants.

If anyone sees Qassem or has any information, please contact Amherst Police at 689-1311.