AAA: Gas prices in Western New York remain stagnant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The average price of gas for the nation and New York State has remained the same since last week.
For the second week in a row the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo remains at $3.47, according to a release by AAA.
Effectively the national average price of gasoline per gallon has stayed the same since last week at $3.42 after rounding. Technically the national average has dropped 0.007 cents, according to AAA.
The New York State average has remained the same since last week at $3.56, and WNY prices have roughly remained the same. One year ago the average price of gas in New York was $2.23.
Batavia saw average prices drop one cent from last week to $3.45 per gallon, while Rochester had a one cent average price increase from last week up to $3.53 per gallon.
AAA reports a drop in demand has lead to a slowdown in price increases, however gas prices will remain high as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel. Oil prices are about $80 to $81 a barrel as of Monday morning.
While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.