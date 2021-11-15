AAA: Gas prices in Western New York remain stagnant

According to the latest report from AAA, average gas prices in Buffalo remain $3.47 for the second week in a row.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The average price of gas for the nation and New York State has remained the same since last week.

For the second week in a row the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo remains at $3.47, according to a release by AAA.

Effectively the national average price of gasoline per gallon has stayed the same since last week at $3.42 after rounding. Technically the national average has dropped 0.007 cents, according to AAA.

The New York State average has remained the same since last week at $3.56, and WNY prices have roughly remained the same. One year ago the average price of gas in New York was $2.23.

Batavia saw average prices drop one cent from last week to $3.45 per gallon, while Rochester had a one cent average price increase from last week up to $3.53 per gallon.

AAA reports a drop in demand has lead to a slowdown in price increases, however gas prices will remain high as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel. Oil prices are about $80 to $81 a barrel as of Monday morning.