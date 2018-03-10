BUFFALO, NY-- The woman and children that will call Gospa Village home, will be a part of a special neighborhood on Buffalo's east side.This is thanks to gifts from some pretty special people and some help from above.

Gospa Village provides a safe environment for women and their children, while teaching them life and family skills.

"So they have a safe haven, where they can have a little community. Same heart, same mind, same spirit to help them get on their feet," Amy Betros, president of Gospa Village, explained.

A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday for the three newest houses in the growing community.

