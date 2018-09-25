BUFFALO, N.Y. — When you think of fresh seafood and the 'catch of the day,' Western New York probably doesn't come to mind, but a local accountant turned shrimp farmer wants to change that.

Yes, shrimp farmer.

Nigel Hebborn started Great Lakes Shrimp Co. in June 2017 and celebrated his first harvest back in January 2018.

He's raising Pacific whiteleg shrimp. The shrimp start small (really small) — the size of mosquito larvae. It takes special food and about three weeks for them to grow to the size and weight of a paper clip.

They're then moved to swimming pools that are filled with a special mixture of water, ocean salt, and special bacteria that serve as natural filters. The water is between 85 and 90 degrees because these particular shrimp are native to the warm waters near the equator, and they like it hot.

The shrimp are ready to go after about six months. Hebborn is adding more pools, and when he's fully up and running, there will be 26. They're on a rotation so a new pool of shrimp will be ready for sale each week.

The shrimp are considered 'jumbo,' and there are between 20 and 25 per pound, which costs $22.

Hebborn says the taste and texture of fresh shrimp is much better than the often frozen and shipped stuff you'll find at the store.

