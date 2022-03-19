x
A love story that led to the building of Kleinhans Music Hall to air Monday night

'Kleinhans' Gift to Buffalo' can be watched or streamed on WNED PBS Monday, March 21 at 9 PM.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a story about the love of music, Buffalo and two people that ultimately led to the building of a world-class concert hall.

"Kleinhans' Gift to Buffalo" will air and stream Monday, March 21 at 9 PM on WNED PBS.

The 30-minute program shares the tale of Ed and Mary Kleinhans and their generous gift to the Queen City.

Hear from historians, musicians, architectural scholars and community members who have connections to the building, as well as learn how Kleinhans became a treasured community asset in WNY.

You can watch or stream the program live on WNED PBS, from the PBS Video app, on YouTube and on Facebook. The WNED PBS livestream is also available on the website to WNY residents.

