EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 9-year-old Cheektowaga girl is being treated for serious injuries at Oishei Children's Hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter.

East Aurora Police say it happened around 6:30 Sunday night on East Main St. in the village.

They say Erin Kuntz, 30, of East Aurora, hit a parked vehicle and then struck the girl.

Kuntz is charged with vehicular assault, DWI, marijuana possession, refusing to take a breath test, driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk and failure to use a designated lane.

She was arraigned before Town of Aurora Court Judge Jeffrey Markello and released on her own recognizance.