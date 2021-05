The crash happened on Elmwood Avenue, just south of Kenmore Avenue. The injuries to the 5 people in passenger vehicle were not considered life-threating.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five people were injured after a bus and a vehicle collided shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

The crash happened on Elmwood Avenue, near Hinman Avenue, which is just south of Kenmore Avenue.

Five people in the passenger vehicle were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threating.

The NFTA said would more details would eventually be provided.