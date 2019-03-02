AMHERST, N.Y. — Five different fire departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning in Amherst.

Amherst Police Department officers were called to 120 Meyer Road, where a fire was in progress at the Boulevard Towers Apartment Complex. The fire was reported at 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed smoke in the building and began to evacuate residents. Fire departments from North Bailey, Brighton, Eggertsville, Getzville and Ellicott Creek helped extinguish the fire.

One resident was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville for further evaluation because of smoke inhalation. Amherst police said the resident's condition did not appear to be serious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.