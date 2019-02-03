BUFFALO, N.Y. — The temperatures were cold, and so was the beer at the finish line Saturday.

The 41st annual Shamrock Run was held Saturday, going through the streets of the Old First Ward.

The 8K event (nearly five miles) kicked off at noon.

The Shamrock Run serves as a fundraiser for the Old First Ward Community Center. The Community Association provides a wide range of programs including meals, an afterschool program, classes, athletics, a community garden and much more.

Terry Belke/WGRZ

