WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Two people in the Town of Wheatfield are receiving assistance after a house was fully engulfed by flames Sunday morning.

Both people were able to escape without incident, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office received a call about a fire in the 2100 block of River Road at 8:39 a.m. The Frontier, Adams, Bergholz and St. Johnsburg volunteer fire companies put out the blaze.

A neighboring house was also damaged by the fire.

The two people at the house are now being helped by family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

