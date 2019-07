BOSTON, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident that injured a 13-year-old bicyclist.

Deputies say the bicyclist and vehicle collided on Eckhard Road in the Town of Boston around 2pm Monday.

The bicyclist was treated at the scene with multiple injures and taken to Oishei Children's Hospital by Mercy Flight. The victim, who has not been indentified, was listed in stable condition.

There's not word yet on what caused the accident, or if anyone is facing any charges.