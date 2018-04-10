NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Niagara County hazmat crews are on the scene of a large propane tank leak in Lewiston.

The propane leak is happening at Jay's Place located at 5446 Walmore Road.

Sheriff's Office also tells us that as a precautionary measure, Tuscarora Elementary School nearby has been evacuated. Students and staff have been moved to Niagara-Wheatfield High School.

2 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene, we will update you when we receive more information.

