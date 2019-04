BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health is planning some changes for an operating room to expand access to endoscopy services at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

In a filing with the state Department of Health, Kaleida said the plan calls for using a shelled space intended for future build-out when the hospital was constructed. Total cost is estimated at $375,403, including equipment and construction. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.