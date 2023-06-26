Wyoming County Community Hospital to decertify beds in bid for new designation

The hospital on North Main Street also plans to cut outpatient OB and pediatric clinic services at its outpatient center next door.

WARSAW, N.Y. — Another Western New York hospital is scaling back its total bed count.

Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw filed plans with the State Department of Health to take nearly half of its 62 beds off its operating certificate, in order to meet federal requirements as a Medicare critical access hospital.

To get total bed count down to the required 35 mark, the application calls for decertifying 27 inpatient beds, including five maternity beds, 18 medical/surgical beds, two psychiatric beds and two pediatric beds. Pending approvals, the hospital will be left with five intensive care beds, 20 medical/surgical beds and 10 beds in its psych unit.