BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of University at Buffalo students spent Thursday night making the rounds in neighborhoods across Western New York.

They donated boots, socks, foot care kits, and gave medical consultations to homeless people.

It's part of the UB Heals, a street medicine outreach initiative that aims to increase access to health care for Buffalo's homeless population

UB Heals is a student-run organization that stands for homeless health, education, awareness, and leadership.

