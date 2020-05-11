UB partners with Roswell Park, Windsong on breast cancer detection device

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo researchers are working with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Windsong Radiology Group to develop a portable breast-imaging system that is funded by a $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

The dual-scan mammoscope is a cart-based system that incorporates MRI into the computer and combines light and ultrasound technology to better screen patients with dense breast tissue – a population that includes nearly half of women.

Though still in the research and development phase, the device could one day replace mammograms for screening, said Jun Xia, lead investigator and an associate professor in the department of biomedical engineering, a joint program of the UB School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.