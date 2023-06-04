Red Cross is encouraging blood donations by giving out t-shirts with Snoopy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — April is National Volunteer Month, and an organization that helps support people in times of crisis is partnering with a classic cartoon to encourage blood donations.
The Red Cross is has partnered with PEANUTS to remind people to take care of one another.
To encourage people to donate blood, anyone who donates through April 23 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt featuring the popular cartoon dog Snoopy.
The partnership aims to remind people that "it's cool to be kind and help save lives." The shirt features Snoopy as Joe Cool.
The shirts will be available while supplies last.
Additionally, those who donate through the end of April will be entered to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. The trip will include flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card, as well as tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice.
If you are looking to donate blood there are many blood drives taking place throughout WNY this month. Appoints can be booked on the Red Cross website, on the Red Cross app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Read the full scheduled below:
- Allegany
- Alfred
- 4/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alfred State College, Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive
- Fillmore
- 4/13/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fillmore Community, 104 W. Main St
- Alfred
- Cattaraugus
- Allegany
- 4/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, Community Center, 188 W Main St.
- Ellicottville
- 4/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East
- Olean
- 4/8/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Family YMCA, OLEAN YMCA, 1101 Wayne St.
- Allegany
- Chautauqua
- Dunkirk
- 4/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarion Hotel Conference Center-Dunkirk, 30 Lake Shore Dr E
- Lakewood
- 4/13/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- 4/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
- Panama
- 4/14/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Panama Central School, 41 School Street
- Sherman
- 4/12/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stanley Hose Company, 122 Park Street
- Dunkirk
- Erie
- Amherst
- 4/12/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- 4/19/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
- Buffalo
- 4/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union, Student Union
- 4/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
- Grand Island
- 4/10/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grand Island Community Center, Grand Island Community Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road
- Hamburg
- 4/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1419 - Hamburg, 2985 Lakeview Rd
- Orchard Park
- 4/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School, S3148 Abbott Rd.
- 4/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church, 5930 S Abbott Rd
- Springville
- 4/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
- Tonawanda
- 4/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd
- West Seneca
- 4/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road
- Williamsville
- 4/22/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Gregory the Great, 100 St Gregory Ct
- Amherst
- Genesee
- Batavia
- 4/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E Main St
- Le Roy
- 4/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street
- Batavia
- Niagara
- Lewiston
- 4/19/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St
- Lockport
- 4/11/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
- Niagara Falls
- 4/22/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive
- Lewiston
- Orleans
- Albion
- 4/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hoag Library- Albion, 134 South Main St
- Medina
- 4/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd
- Albion
- Wyoming
- Arcade
- 4/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St.
- Attica
- 4/12/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Alexander Community - Fire Rec Hall, Alexander Community Fire Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Rd.
- Perry
- 4/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 121 Lake St.
- Arcade