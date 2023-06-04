Red Cross is encouraging blood donations by giving out t-shirts with Snoopy

While supplies last, anyone who donates blood until April 23 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt featuring Snoopy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — April is National Volunteer Month, and an organization that helps support people in times of crisis is partnering with a classic cartoon to encourage blood donations.

The Red Cross is has partnered with PEANUTS to remind people to take care of one another.

To encourage people to donate blood, anyone who donates through April 23 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt featuring the popular cartoon dog Snoopy.

The partnership aims to remind people that "it's cool to be kind and help save lives." The shirt features Snoopy as Joe Cool.

The shirts will be available while supplies last.

Additionally, those who donate through the end of April will be entered to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. The trip will include flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card, as well as tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice.

If you are looking to donate blood there are many blood drives taking place throughout WNY this month. Appoints can be booked on the Red Cross website, on the Red Cross app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Read the full scheduled below: