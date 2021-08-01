Hospitals say they'll comply with new federal transparency orders on pricing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After more than a year of unsuccessful legal efforts, hospitals and health-care providers on Jan. 1 were required to begin posting online their pricing agreements with insurers that had been closely guarded for competitive reasons.

That’s per a federal executive order issued in summer 2019 intended to boost transparency and cut costs by requiring providers and insurers to disclose discounts and negotiated pricing agreements.

A decision last week by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a judge’s decision in June against the American Hospital Association, and three other hospital groups that sued in an attempt to overturn the order. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.