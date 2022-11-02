Mask, vaccine mandates protested in downtown Buffalo

The group rallied against not just masks in schools, but also the governor's vaccine mandate for health care workers and SUNY students.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State removing the mask mandate for most indoor public places starting just Thursday, some residents are still upset that masks are still required for now in schools.

A group of people came out to the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo on Friday morning to rally against not just masks in schools, but also the governor's vaccine mandate for health care workers and SUNY students.

Protesters 2 On Your Side spoke with Friday say their efforts are also tied to the growing trucker rallies that started up north.

"This all started in Canada, and it's been spreading and growing immensely for two weeks," a woman named Eileen from Buffalo said; she did not provide a last name.

"And it's not going to stop until they lift the mandates. They need to lift the mask mandates for children, and they need to lift the vaccine mandates. They need to put workers back to work."