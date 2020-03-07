Kaleida hospital president to exit in August

President of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Darcy Craven will leave the Kaleida Health system later this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three and a half years after taking over as president of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Darcy Craven will leave the Kaleida Health system later this summer.

Craven, who currently oversees hospital sites in Williamsville and Tonawanda, was selected from more than 100 candidates as the new CEO of the Archbold Medical Center health system in Thomasville, Georgia. He'll begin the new post on Aug. 24.