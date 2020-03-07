Kaleida hospital president to exit in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three and a half years after taking over as president of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Darcy Craven will leave the Kaleida Health system later this summer.
Craven, who currently oversees hospital sites in Williamsville and Tonawanda, was selected from more than 100 candidates as the new CEO of the Archbold Medical Center health system in Thomasville, Georgia. He'll begin the new post on Aug. 24.
The post takes Craven back to the south, where he spent the first part of his career before joining Kaleida in late 2016. He previously spent four years as CEO of the Carolinas Hospital System, as well as leadership posts with two Carolinas affiliates in Alabama. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.