Gov. Hochul declares State Disaster Emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order on Friday in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak in the state. Hochul says the order will allow the state to respond more swiftly as well as enabling health care workers to take steps to help get more people vaccinated against it.

"After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak," Hochul said. "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It's especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That's why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak."