Gov. Hochul declares State Disaster Emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

NEW YORK — A State Disaster Emergency has been issued over monkeypox.
Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order on Friday in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak in the state. Hochul says the order will allow the state to respond more swiftly as well as enabling health care workers to take steps to help get more people vaccinated against it.
"After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak," Hochul said. "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It's especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That's why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak."
The order expands who can administer the monkeypox vaccine to include EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives. Physicians can issue non patient specific standing orders for vaccines. It also requires that vaccine data from providers be sent to the New York State Department of Health.
More information about monkeypox is available on the NYSDOH's website, including the latest updates and handouts.
More information about first vaccine allocation from the federal government is available here and the second allocation here.