ECDOH adds flu and RSV to COVID-19 PCR diagnostic testing

With its new molecular diagnostic testing technology, all samples collected for a COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test through ECDOH will also be tested for the flu.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Public Health Lab has added testing for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus to the COVID-19 PCR testing offered through the Erie County Department of Health.

The health department said with its new molecular diagnostic testing technology, all samples collected for a COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test through ECDOH will also be tested for influenza A, influenza B, and RSV from the same swab.

“RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 can cause similar respiratory symptoms. For people who are sick and want to know if one of these diseases is responsible for their illness, testing through ECDOH can detect each of these viruses,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “This ‘multiplex’ testing was made possible through an investment in our Public Health Lab equipment. Our public health laboratorians and technicians have done considerable work to calibrate the equipment and prepare it for expanded use.”

Individuals with a positive COVID-19 test result will be called by a case investigator with instructions on how to isolate and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in their household.

Individuals with a positive RSV or influenza test result will be called and instructed to talk to their doctor’s office or an urgent care facility about treatment options or medical care.

All individuals will be notified of their results within 1-3 business days.

The rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests offered to symptomatic k-12 students and symptomatic k-12 school staff use a different test platform and do not detect those other viruses.

Erie County residents can schedule a free diagnostic test for COVID-19, RSV, and influenza through ECDOH by calling (716) 858-2929.

Appointments are required.