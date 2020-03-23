WARSAW, N.Y. — The chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors reported Monday one of the two residents being cared for at the Wyoming County Community Health System and who had tested positive for the virus, has died.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the resident", said Joseph McTeran, CEO of WCCHS. "As we grieve, the safety of our residents, patients, staff and the community remain our focus".

The source of the infections has not been determined.

Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) confirmed Sunday morning that two residents at the Skilled Nursing Facility in Warsaw had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.



On Sunday, Dr. Gregory Collins, DO, MPH, Commissioner or the Wyoming County Health Department said, “All Wyoming County residents should practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please, do not act on information from unreliable sources. Be prepared and take steps to care for yourselves, your families, friends and neighbors.”

If family members of patients at the WCCHS Skilled Nursing Facilty have any questions, they can call:

Dawn James, Administrator (585) 786-4701

Denise Prusak, Director of Nursing (585) 786-4703

Concerned family members of Skilled Nursing Facility residents should not come to WCCHS for information in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: 87 confirmed coronavirus cases in Erie County

RELATED: 20,875 COVID-19 cases in NYS; state to begin testing experimental drug to treat patients