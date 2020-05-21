WNY region tops 4,000 COVID-19 tests in one day

Of those tests, the total number of new cases was 170, for a percent positive rate of just over 4%.

"We've gotten over the mountain." Those words Thursday from Governor Andrew Cuomo when discussing the latest numbers in New York's battle against the coronavirus.

The governor and health experts have repeatedly pointed towards testing, testing and more testing as the best way to stay ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the WNY region, a milestone was reached Wednesday as more than 4,000 tests were performed in a single day for the first time. Nearly 3,000 of those tests were done in Erie County alone.

Of those tests, the total number of new cases was 170, for a percent positive rate of just over 4%.

It was the second day in a row the percent positive remained at 4%.