WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team holds press briefing

WASHINGTON — Members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, along with public health officials, are scheduled to hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to give updates on the Biden administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Eastern, will include National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

Tuesday's briefing comes amid a surge of cases and hospitalizations across the country due to the COVID-19 delta variant.

On Monday, the European Union recommended that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections, but member countries will keep the option of allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travelers in.

The EU’s decision reflects growing anxiety that the rampant spread of the virus in the U.S. could jump to Europe at a time when Americans are allowed to travel to the continent. Both the EU and the U.S. have faced rising infections this summer, driven by the more contagious delta variant.

Meanwhile, colleges across the United States are cautiously optimistic that tailgating atmospheres before football games will remain close to normal, even as they monitor how things have changed since the emergence of the delta variant.

About three dozen Power Five schools responded to an Associated Press survey regarding their tailgating policies. Nearly all the schools that responded are tentatively planning to restore the tailgating policies they had in 2019. Many of them noted that’s subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 cases in their area.

That’s a major shift from last year, when even the schools that allowed spectators at games either prohibited or strongly discouraged tailgating.

For example, last year the University of South Carolina didn’t open its parking lots until 2 ½ hours before kickoff, prohibited tents, asked large gatherings of people to disperse and discouraged the use of any grills, coolers or buffet-style spreads. This year, South Carolina is returning to its pre-2020 policies.