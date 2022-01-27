When to pick-up free at-home COVID tests in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Starting on Friday, at-home COVID tests distributed by Niagara County will be handed out to residents by their home cities and towns.
Niagara County has distributed 7,200 at-home testing kits to cities and towns to give out. Each municipality has scheduled their own distribution event.
So far a few cities and towns have scheduled events:
- Town of Newfane, drive-thru giveaway Friday, Jan. 28 at noon, Town Hall parking lot - enter at the Maple Ave entrance
- Newfane veterans can pick up tests at the American Legion meeting on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Community Center
- City of Lockport, drive-thru giveaway Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.- noon, outside the Lockport Police Department - enter the one way driveway west of City Hall and drive north towards Police headquarters. 600 testing kits will be given away
- Town of Niagara, Feb. 1 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Calvin K. Richards Community Center located in Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Rd. Proof of residency will be required (utility or tax bill, banking statement, state issued ID). A total of 450 kits will be given away.
- Town of Royalton, Feb. 2, 4 - 7 p.m. at Royalton Town Hall, 5316 Royalton Center Road, Middleport, NY 14105. Proof of residency will be required (utility or tax bill, banking statement, state issued ID). A total of 360 kits will be given away.
- Town of Wheatfield, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wheatfield Town Hall 2800 Church Road. Proof of residency is required and a limit of 2 kits per household (each kit contains two tests).
- City of Niagara Falls, Feb. 8 from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., Feb. 15 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. will be distributed at the Niagara Falls Fire Department Administration Building at 3315 Walnut Ave. Photo ID is required and limit of 2 kits per household (each kit contains two tests).
Niagara County will share out details once it receives more information from municipalities on when they will be giving out tests. For now people can call their city or town for information on their distribution plan.