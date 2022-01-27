When to pick-up free at-home COVID tests in Niagara County

Most municipalities have events scheduled to distribute testing kits next week.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Starting on Friday, at-home COVID tests distributed by Niagara County will be handed out to residents by their home cities and towns.

Niagara County has distributed 7,200 at-home testing kits to cities and towns to give out. Each municipality has scheduled their own distribution event.

So far a few cities and towns have scheduled events:

Town of Newfane, drive-thru giveaway Friday, Jan. 28 at noon, Town Hall parking lot - enter at the Maple Ave entrance Newfane veterans can pick up tests at the American Legion meeting on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Community Center

City of Lockport, drive-thru giveaway Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.- noon, outside the Lockport Police Department - enter the one way driveway west of City Hall and drive north towards Police headquarters. 600 testing kits will be given away

Town of Niagara, Feb. 1 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Calvin K. Richards Community Center located in Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Rd. Proof of residency will be required (utility or tax bill, banking statement, state issued ID). A total of 450 kits will be given away.

Town of Royalton, Feb. 2, 4 - 7 p.m. at Royalton Town Hall, 5316 Royalton Center Road, Middleport, NY 14105. Proof of residency will be required (utility or tax bill, banking statement, state issued ID). A total of 360 kits will be given away.

Town of Wheatfield, Feb. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wheatfield Town Hall 2800 Church Road. Proof of residency is required and a limit of 2 kits per household (each kit contains two tests).

City of Niagara Falls, Feb. 8 from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., Feb. 15 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. will be distributed at the Niagara Falls Fire Department Administration Building at 3315 Walnut Ave. Photo ID is required and limit of 2 kits per household (each kit contains two tests).