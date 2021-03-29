x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Vaccines haven't cured loneliness in New York nursing homes

A little more than half of New York nursing homes were ineligible for indoor visits in mid-March.
Credit: AP
Laura Coriddi shows a photo on her phone through a window to her mother Emma Sahl at Northgate Healthcare facility Saturday, March. 6, 2021, in North Tonawanda N.Y. High rates of COVID-19 throughout New York have left the majority of its nursing homes closed for most indoor visits despite relaxed guidance meant to help open them up for visitors. New York updated its visitation rules Thursday, March 25 in a way that will now allow visits to resume under certain conditions, even if a resident has recently tested positive. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

HERKIMER, N.Y. — High rates of COVID-19 throughout New York have left the majority of its nursing homes closed for most indoor visits despite relaxed guidance meant to help open them up for visitors. 

A little more than half of New York nursing homes were ineligible for indoor visits in mid-March. 

New York updated its visitation rules Thursday in a way that will now allow visits to resume under certain conditions, even if a resident has recently tested positive. 

But that relaxed standard might not clear the way for visitation in many homes having trouble keeping the virus out.

Related Articles