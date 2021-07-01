Viewer question: I'm in my 80s, when can I get the COVID vaccine?

A West Seneca couple in their 80s wondered when they will be able to get the vaccine. They also wanted to know where they need to go to receive it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is still in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. This phase includes a lot of health care workers.

"Vaccinating hospital staff is vital. They should be vaccinated because, first of all, they are the front line," said New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week.

But what about seniors?

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik got an email from a West Seneca couple in their 80s this week wondering when they will be able to get the vaccine. They also would like to know where they will have to go to get it.

They said, "Since we live in a Senior Independent Living apartment complex, why can't a mobile unit come to us to administer the vaccine? Does anyone in government, state or federal, know how they plan on notifying us when it will be available? First come first served is not an option."

They told 2 On Your Side they saw this video of cars lined up in Florida where seniors camped out overnight waiting for the vaccine, and that's causing them confusion and frustration because it isn't possible for them to do that.

So, we took their question to the New York State Department of Health.

A New York State Department of Health spokesperson told 2 On Your Side, in part, "People who believe they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination should use the Department's vaccination screening tool. Once it has confirmed eligibility, it will help identify locations where the vaccine is available based on the address that is entered. As Governor Cuomo has repeatedly said, right now, we are focused on the population in Phase 1a of the state's vaccine Distribution Plan."