Town and Villages of Hamburg and Blasdell hosting drive-thru COVID-19 test kit and mask distribution

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg, the Villages of Hamburg, and Blasdell announced Saturday that they are hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru.

They will be distributing free COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks.

The event will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Residents of the Town of Hamburg (including the Villages) are eligible for up to two test kits per family.

Proof of residency is required so you will need to bring your driver's license, non-driver ID or a utility bill.

Also, all traffic should enter off South Park Avenue and follow the signage and cones.