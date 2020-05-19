NEW YORK —

With the safety of elderly loved ones on everyone's minds lately, the New York State Department of Health continues to release data regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and adult care facilities throughout the state.

The state's latest data, as of May 17, shows that the combined total of COVID-19 positive deaths in four Western New York counties is 240 people.

Erie County has been hit particularly hard with 193 people with confirmed COVID-19 dying of the disease in nursing homes. Niagara County has had 27 confirmed-positive deaths, Orleans County has had 18, and Wyoming County two.

In Erie County, Father Baker Manor has had the greatest number of COVID-19 fatalities of any nursing home in Erie County, with 52 of its residents dying from the disease.

Niagara County's Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center has seen 17 people with confirmed cases, and seven people with presumed-positive cases die from the condition.

Erie County

The latest available statistics from the New York State Department of Health show that 193 people who were living in nursing homes in Erie County have died from COVID-19 through May 17. This is an increase of 54 deaths over the past 10 days.

Seven deaths from nursing homes in the county are presumed to be positive cases of COVID-19 as well. There has also been one confirmed COVID-19 death at an adult care facility in Erie County.

As of 5 p.m. on May 17, Erie County was reporting 421 deaths county-wide. This means that nearly 46 percent of county-wide deaths were people who had been living in nursing homes located in the county.

Deaths at Erie County nursing homes include:

27 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Aurora Park

Six confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Beechwood Homes

13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Two confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Buffalo Community Healthcare Center

Three confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Elderwood at Amherst

One confirmed COVID-19 death from Elderwood at Lancaster

Four confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

52 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Father Baker Manor

Seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Fiddlers Green Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Three confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Fox Run at Orchard Park

20 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Garden Gate Health Care Facility

21 confirmed COVID-19 and two presumed-positive deaths from Harris Hill Nursing Facility

Five confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Humboldt House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

One confirmed COVID-19 death from McAuley Residence

Nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Rosa Coplon Jewish Home and Infirmary

Three confirmed COVID-19 and five presumed-positive deaths from Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns

14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Seneca Health Care Center

Two confirmed COVID-19 deaths from St. Catherine Laboure Health Care Center

One Erie County adult care facility, Brompton Heights, was listed as having one confirmed COVID-19 death.

Niagara County

According to state data, 27 COVID-19 positive nursing home residents have died from coronavirus in Niagara County. There have also been seven presumed-positive COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients.

Niagara County Nursing Homes with COVID-19 deaths include:

One confirmed COVID-19 death at Elderwood at Lockport

17 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and seven presumed-positive deaths at Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center

Four confirmed COVID-19 deaths at Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Three confirmed COVID-19 deaths at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence

Two confirmed COVID-19 deaths at Schoellkopf Health Care Center

Other Counties of Western New York

Two other Western New York counties were also included in the state's statistics:

In Orleans County, 18 people have died from confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

In Wyoming County, two people have died of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

