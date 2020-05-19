NEW YORK —
With the safety of elderly loved ones on everyone's minds lately, the New York State Department of Health continues to release data regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and adult care facilities throughout the state.
The state's latest data, as of May 17, shows that the combined total of COVID-19 positive deaths in four Western New York counties is 240 people.
Erie County has been hit particularly hard with 193 people with confirmed COVID-19 dying of the disease in nursing homes. Niagara County has had 27 confirmed-positive deaths, Orleans County has had 18, and Wyoming County two.
In Erie County, Father Baker Manor has had the greatest number of COVID-19 fatalities of any nursing home in Erie County, with 52 of its residents dying from the disease.
Niagara County's Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center has seen 17 people with confirmed cases, and seven people with presumed-positive cases die from the condition.
Erie County
The latest available statistics from the New York State Department of Health show that 193 people who were living in nursing homes in Erie County have died from COVID-19 through May 17. This is an increase of 54 deaths over the past 10 days.
Seven deaths from nursing homes in the county are presumed to be positive cases of COVID-19 as well. There has also been one confirmed COVID-19 death at an adult care facility in Erie County.
As of 5 p.m. on May 17, Erie County was reporting 421 deaths county-wide. This means that nearly 46 percent of county-wide deaths were people who had been living in nursing homes located in the county.
Deaths at Erie County nursing homes include:
- 27 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Aurora Park
- Six confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Beechwood Homes
- 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- Two confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Buffalo Community Healthcare Center
- Three confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Elderwood at Amherst
- One confirmed COVID-19 death from Elderwood at Lancaster
- Four confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- 52 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Father Baker Manor
- Seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Fiddlers Green Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Three confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Fox Run at Orchard Park
- 20 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Garden Gate Health Care Facility
- 21 confirmed COVID-19 and two presumed-positive deaths from Harris Hill Nursing Facility
- Five confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Humboldt House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- One confirmed COVID-19 death from McAuley Residence
- Nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Rosa Coplon Jewish Home and Infirmary
- Three confirmed COVID-19 and five presumed-positive deaths from Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns
- 14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Seneca Health Care Center
- Two confirmed COVID-19 deaths from St. Catherine Laboure Health Care Center
One Erie County adult care facility, Brompton Heights, was listed as having one confirmed COVID-19 death.
Niagara County
According to state data, 27 COVID-19 positive nursing home residents have died from coronavirus in Niagara County. There have also been seven presumed-positive COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients.
Niagara County Nursing Homes with COVID-19 deaths include:
- One confirmed COVID-19 death at Elderwood at Lockport
- 17 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and seven presumed-positive deaths at Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center
- Four confirmed COVID-19 deaths at Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Three confirmed COVID-19 deaths at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence
- Two confirmed COVID-19 deaths at Schoellkopf Health Care Center
Other Counties of Western New York
Two other Western New York counties were also included in the state's statistics:
- In Orleans County, 18 people have died from confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
- In Wyoming County, two people have died of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
