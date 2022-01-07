'Test to Stay' plan in place for schools in Erie County

The 'Test to Stay' program will allow students, who normally would be subject to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure, to stay in school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health says a plan is in place for schools to begin a program that would allow students to stay in school despite exposure to COVID-19.

The 'Test to Stay' program will allow students in grades pre-K to 12th grade, who normally would be subject to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure, to stay in school, if they remain symptom free.

The health department held a virtual meeting Friday with school district administrators, superintendents and nursing staff to discuss the program and how it will be implemented.

“The Test to Stay program has many moving pieces, and schools will have substantial day-to-day responsibility, as they are the ones who are identifying school-based contacts, following the testing protocol, and reporting results to NYSDOH and ECDOH,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “That being said, schools, students and families have shown remarkable resilience this pandemic, and demonstrated the importance of in-school learning. Broadly, they indicated this is a challenge they are willing to accept. Our school team is available as a resource for schools to implement this program safely.”

The New York State Department of Health conducted a pilot 'Test to Stay' program in the Grand Island School District last December.

Schools will perform COVID-19 testing on a student who is eligible, and their parents have consented to participate. Fully vaccinated students are not subject to quarantine under NYSDOH guidelines and are not eligible for the 'Test to Stay' program.