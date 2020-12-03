BUFFALO, N.Y. — A law enforcement source tells 2 On Your Side they are being notified that Saturday and Sunday's parades are being cancelled in Buffalo.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the mayor's spokesperson to confirm. Michael DeGeorge says we will find out more at the press conference. The mayor is expected to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. to update the situation.

Concerns over the coronavirus have already resulted in the cancellation of St. Patrick's Day parades in Dublin, Ireland, as well as New York City, Boston, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

The 27th annual "Old Neighborhood" St. Patrick's Day Parade is this Saturday. The 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday along Delaware Avenue starts is on Sunday.

2 On Your Side will have the latest information as it becomes available.