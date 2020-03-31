BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park has confirmed seven employees have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

A spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side the seven employees work in a variety of administrative and clinical roles across five different work units.

Roswell has 3,700 employees and a senior official says the number of confirmed cases is very low for what they would have expected and credit the hospital's infection control team for careful planning and precautions.

