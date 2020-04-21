NEW YORK — Quest Diagnostics provided an update on Monday about its ability to test for coronavirus, saying its testing capacity is outpacing demand. Quest reports that it has performed more than 940,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests thus far and says it will be able to start testing up to 350,000 people a week.

Quest says it has not experience a test backlog for nearly a week, and anticipates being able to test 50,000 people per day.

Quest also announced Monday that it is expanding its outreach to healthcare providers, including those with unique needs such as nursing homes and federally qualified healthcare centers.

For CDC priority level one patients, they often get their test results within a day from Quest. On average, all test results are sent in less than two days on average.

Quest has also been able to provide testing supplies to healthcare providers such as nursing homes.

Since early March, Quest says they've shipped 1.1 million specimen collection kits to healthcare providers. More than 200,000 of those kits were distributed in the past week.

Quest operates throughout the United States.

RELATED: New York State conducts coronavirus antibody tests at 2 Buffalo area grocery stores

RELATED: Reports suggest many may have had coronavirus with no symptoms

RELATED: Kaleida Health puts focus on 'rapid antibody' tests