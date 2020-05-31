x
Poloncarz: 'We are on track for phase 2 reopening this week'

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the WNY region continue to decline. However, the number of patients in ICU have increased.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers Sunday morning.

He says COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. However, the number of patients in ICU have increased.

The Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are currently in phase one of reopening. If WNY continues to maintain benchmarks set by health officials, the region can move on to phase 2. No exact date has been set for when phase 2 will begin for the WNY region. 