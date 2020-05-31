Poloncarz: 'We are on track for phase 2 reopening this week'

He says COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline. However, the number of patients in ICU have increased.

The Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are currently in phase one of reopening. If WNY continues to maintain benchmarks set by health officials, the region can move on to phase 2. No exact date has been set for when phase 2 will begin for the WNY region.