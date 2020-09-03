ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking aim at companies who have jacked up prices of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus crisis.

The governor announced Monday that New York State is now producing their own hand sanitizer.

Cuomo says it is cheaper for the state to make hand sanitizer than to purchase it outside of NYS.

He says the state will give hand sanitizer to schools, jails, government agencies, etc. The governor added that If price-gouging continues, the state will start selling it to the public.

They will begin producing 100,000 gallons a week. It is produced by Corcraft, which is the brand name for the Division of Correctional Industries, whichis within the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. By law, Corcraft can only sell to government agencies.

There is currently a total of 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus in NYS. The majority of the cases are still in Westchester County. They currently have 98 cases.

Of the 142 cases statewide, only eight people have been hospitalized. There are still no cases of confirmed coronavirus in Western New York