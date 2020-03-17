ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is doing all it can to contain the virus (COVID-19).

The governor says the state has ramped up testing, banned gatherings of 50 people or more, closed restaurants (some open for takeout), bars, movie theaters and gyms.

State health officials are now shifting their emphasis to healthcare. According to Cuomo, experts say, based on previous countries data in dealing with coronavirus, that the peak of the virus could reach us NYS in 45 days.

NYS currently has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds across the state. The experts estimate that at the peak, as many as 55,000-110,000 patients could be hospitalized and 18,600-37,200 could need an ICU bed.

Currently, there are 1,374 confirmed coronavirus cases in NYS. Of the 1,374 confirmed cases, 264 people are hospitalized, bringing the hospitalization rate to 19%. Twelve people have died.

The effort now is to "flatten the curve" to reduce the strain on hospitals. The state has started that effort by closing businesses that have large gatherings of 50 or more people. The governor says if those efforts do not help reduce the spread, the state could institute more closures.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House seeks $850B stimulus package; Ohio halts Tuesday election

RELATED: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts in Seattle

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk