State Department of Health launches new COVID-19 treatment hotline

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the creation of the hotline in partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals to help people who do not have access to a health provider.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new free hotline that can help people who test positive for COVID-19 and do not have a health care provider.

The hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, was created by the New York State Department of Health and utilizes the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals.

"We've made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, but as new variants continue to spread it's important to continue to adapt and expand our efforts to protect New Yorkers," Hochul said. "Our new COVID-19 treatment hotline will provide New Yorkers with better access to early treatments that help prevent severe illness."

New Yorkers outside of New York City are eligible to be evaluated for treatment by calling the hotline 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869) regardless of income or health insurance coverage. An evaluation is also available online at NYS COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access website, which includes a telemedicine visit.

The hotline will be available 24/7 and run by NYC Health + Hospitals professionals who have the clinical training to prescribe treatment and referrals.

Patients with insurance will pay a co-pay amount based on their plan and the New York State Department of Health will cover the cost of care for people without health insurance.

Treatment plans may include a prescription for Paxlovid or Molnupiravir, which are oral antiviral medications that have been proven to decrease hospitalization for those that are at risk for severe disease.