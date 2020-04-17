BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo and local hospitals want to hear from people who have recovered from coronavirus, in hopes of treating critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Doctors say antibodies from people who have recovered can be used for treatment and possibly save lives.

Alex Hubert is all about helping people. She's a phlebotomist at Quest Diagnostics and a nursing student at NCCC.

Alex could potentially save a life in donating her plasma to Roswell Park, after recovering from coronavirus.

REPORTER: What do you think that might be like, sitting there them extracting your plasma knowing that that could possibly save a life?

"I'm definitely really excited about it and I have a lot of hope for that," Hubert said.

A month ago, Alex started experiencing symptoms – aches and a low grade fever. She even lost her sense of taste and smell. She got a test through her employer that came back positive.

REPORTER: What was it like actually having coronavirus?

"It definitely was rough, you don't want to get off the couch at all, don't want to get out of bed. It's worse than the flu in my opinion. I've had the flu before," Hubert said.

And now, she's recovered and back at work.

Recently, she learned about the effort UB and several local hospitals are working on, to get people who have recovered from the virus to donate their plasma. Hospitals involved in the effort include Kaleida Health, ECMC and Catholic Health.

Experts say there are antibodies that can be used to treat Covid patients.

Alex has gone through the screening process and has been cleared to donate.

"Working in the healthcare field, I think it's really important to conduct this research so we can actually find a cure for Covid. If I could just help one person I think that would just really make a difference," Hubert said.

Alex says she hopes to donate in the next week or so.

To be eligible, medical experts say you have to be at least 17 years old, symptom free and you also have to have tested positive through a nasal swab.