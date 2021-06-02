Mental health support available in Niagara County

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Buffalo & Erie County say the pandemic has increased the need for services.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a significant increase in the number of US adults with an unmet need for mental health care. The CDC also reports a troubling increase in suicide in the nation's youth as well.

To answer that need, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Buffalo & Erie County (NAMI) are teaming up to provide a range of programs and services that are freee to families coping with anxiety or depression issues or another mental health diagnosis.

The partnership between NFMMC and NAMI will include seminars, support groups, a help line (716-226-6264) and a Family-to-Family 8-week class that provides a variety of resources including emotional support and legal needs.

Services are available online, by email and by phone. For Niagara County families without computer access or lack of privacy in the home to take part confidentially, the hospital offers loaner computers and confidential space at the medical center to participate. Transportation to and from seminars, support groups and classes is also available.