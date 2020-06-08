Lackawanna cancels Thursday Night Concert Series

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — A call from the Erie County Health Department has led Lackawanna's Recreation Department to cancel its 2020 Summer Thursday Night Concert Series.
The move includes tonight's event set for 6- 8 PM at Galanti Park.
A post on the city's Facebook page says the department was contacted by the Health Department informing recreation officials that in accordance with New York State guidelines, concert attendance would have to be capped at 50 people. Anyone else over that number would have to attempt to enjoy the music from their cars. As a result of this information, the decision was made to pull the plug on the series.
"While we are disappointed in this outcome, we will respect and abide by these state and county guidelines", the posting said.
Recreation officials say they are looking forward to next summer to once again provide the residents of Lackawanna with fun and safe entertainment.