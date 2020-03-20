BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the area's largest health care providers is now turning to the public for health in tracking down and donating a scarce and badly needed commodity-N95 and Non-N95 masks.

Kaleida Health says the N95 masks that are in high need are:

-3M 1860 model (size regular and small)

-Halyard model #46767 and 46867

If you can help, you're asked to contact the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Command Center by phone at (716) 859-2200 or by email.

Health officials are also reminding people to stay home if they can, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Kaleida says thousands of their doctors, nurses, ancillary and support staffs are working tirelessly to care for patients. Flattening the curve is crucial to managing hospital surge and reinforce the message of staying home, social distancing, and only participating in small gatherings.

Friday, Habitat for Humanity Buffalo donated 20,000 masks to Kaleida Health to be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk