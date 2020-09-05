ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is expected to provide updates to the public on contract tracing in the county at 1 p.m. today.

That's the process by which health officials track where someone has been and who they may have been in contact with after they test positive for the disease.

Burstein is expected to take questions after her update.

You can watch this update live here on WGRZ.com.

