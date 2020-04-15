GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments reported another coronavirus-related death in the Genesee county Wednesday morning. This is the second death in Genesee County related to COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that I am reporting the second confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Genesee County” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director of Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. The individual was over the age of 65 and resided in the central part of Genesee County. “Due to privacy issues, I will not be releasing further information about this individual. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient.”

The Genesee County Health Department is currently conducting contact tracing. The health department says close contacts of the individual have been notified of their potential exposure to the coronavirus and have been placed under mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 77 positive cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County. The health department says 46 people are in mandatory isolation, 99 people are in mandatory quarantine and one person is in precautionary quarantine.

So far 427 people have tested negative and 30 people have recovered.

