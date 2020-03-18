BUFFALO, N.Y. — General Motors announced Wednesday that it will begin suspending production across the country, until at least March 30.

Locally, the Towawanda Engine plant will be making changes and eventually suspending manufacturing too.

“UAW members, their families, and our communities will benefit from today’s announcement with the certainty that we are doing all that we can to protect our health and safety during this pandemic,” UAW President Rory Gamble said in a news release.

Tonawanda Engine is changing its production schedules for now, and the plant's shutdown date is yet to be determined.

“This will give us time to review best practices and to prevent the spread of this disease. We appreciate General Motors' actions today and will continue to work with them on health and safety plans to be implemented when we resume production,” Gamble said in the news release.

Plants will slowly suspend operations across the county, with each plant receiving its own instructions to ensure safety and to keep things organized.

