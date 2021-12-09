x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

4 more Vax to School vaccine sites announced in Western New York

Three of those clinic will provide shots for children ages 5 years and older.
Credit: WGRZ

NEW YORK — The state Vax to School campaign ends on Dec. 14. Before it ends, four more pop-up clinics have been scheduled in Western New York, three of which will provide vaccines to children ages 5 years and older.

The remaining Western New York vaccine states are scheduled for:

"Our #VaxtoSchool program has helped New York students and their families get vaccinated and has been critical to making sure our schools stay open," Governor Kathy Hochul said. 

"We thank the localities and community organizations on-the-ground who worked with us to administer tens of thousands of vaccine doses to school communities statewide. Parents and guardians: visit a #VaxtoSchool site this week to make sure your child is fully vaccinated against COVID-19."

The goal for the program was to schedule 120 sites statewide, but in the end 235 sites were established. As of Dec. 3, 70% of 12-17 year-olds and 20% of 11 year-olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Hundreds more fired from local hospitals over vaccination mandate