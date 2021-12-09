4 more Vax to School vaccine sites announced in Western New York

Three of those clinic will provide shots for children ages 5 years and older.

NEW YORK — The state Vax to School campaign ends on Dec. 14. Before it ends, four more pop-up clinics have been scheduled in Western New York, three of which will provide vaccines to children ages 5 years and older.

The remaining Western New York vaccine states are scheduled for:

Orleans-Niagara BOCES Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center , 3181 Saunders Settlement Road Sanborn, NY 14132, Open: Saturday, December 11; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J To Register: First dose, 5+: https://on.ny.gov/3CQs9Rm; Second dose, 5+: https://on.ny.gov/3p7s0n3; Booster, 18+: https://on.ny.gov/3CZVskz, Janssen/J&J 18+: https://on.ny.gov/3IeskZJ

"Our #VaxtoSchool program has helped New York students and their families get vaccinated and has been critical to making sure our schools stay open," Governor Kathy Hochul said.

"We thank the localities and community organizations on-the-ground who worked with us to administer tens of thousands of vaccine doses to school communities statewide. Parents and guardians: visit a #VaxtoSchool site this week to make sure your child is fully vaccinated against COVID-19."